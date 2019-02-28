Updates to Law and Justice Center in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Large security changes went into Monday at the Bozeman Law and Justice Center.
Now to enter the building that holds Municipal and District Court you have to wait in line and go through security.
When you walk into the building you’ll find a new security window, you'll be asked to have your bag checked.
Lists are posted identifying items not allowed within the building.
Those items not permitted within the building are as followed-
Firearms – with or without a permit, and including ammunition or replica firearms
Sharp objects – knives, scissors, cutting tools or arrows
Tools – including all construction tools
Disabling chemicals – mace or pepper spray
Stun devices – Tasers or stun guns
Club-like items – Billy clubs, baseball bats or batons
Along with having bags checked you will be asked to go through a metal detector.
The request being made is that you arrived 10 minutes early in cooperation with the new safety standards.
“We’re being preventative,” Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in a press release to Wake Up Montana.
The goal is to prevent future altercations from happening.
According to that same press release is in serious incidents in the building in the past and the security updates for everyone's safety.
Starting Monday the Law and Justice Center will be the only courthouse with this level of security in Montana.