Updated Downtown Improvement Plan heads to commissioners for adoption

BOZEMAN- The official 2019 Downtown Improvement Plan has been released.
The plan has been updated from the first draft that was released in early January.
This plan lays out how the city plans to grow over the next 10 years.
Changes being made include more parking on Main Street and the addition of 400 to 800 new housing units in the downtown area.
Research in the plan shows that based on population growth in Bozeman, about 12,700 new units will be needed by 2045 to support all the people living in the city.
Work began on this project in June of 2018.
The plan also calls for expanding the Grand Avenue Culture Arts Heart and creating secondary connections to the city through the use of the alleyways by bringing in seasonal flowers and benches. The alleys would eventually also offer small retail storefronts and offices.
The Improvement Plan now heads to the commissioner for adoption.
The Downtown Plan adoption schedule includes the following public meetings:
Downtown Urban Renewal District Board Meeting
12:00pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Commission Room, City Hall, 121 North Rouse Avenue
Downtown Business Improvement District Board Meeting
12:00pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Commission Room, City Hall, 121 North Rouse Avenue
City of Bozeman Planning Board Meeting
7:00pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Commission Room, City Hall, 121 North Rouse Avenue
City Commission Meeting
6:00pm Tuesday, April 15, 2019
Commission Room, City Hall, 121 North Rouse Avenue
You can read the whole plan here.
