UPDATE on MSU Marga Hoseaus Fitness Center

BOZEMAN- After the roof of two gyms collapsed at Montana State University, work on repairs is ongoing.
Students at MSU were left without a gym that they paid to use for the remainder of the second half of the year when the Marga Hoseaus Fitness Center collapsed.
This week MSU President Waded Cruzado updated the MSU community on the progress.
In a letter, Cruzado informed students that by Move-In Day the current plan was to reopen parts of the fitness center.
The school is still working on temporary gym structures, right now they hope to open the temporary structures in October.
That full letter here-
Dear MSU Community,
This summer has seen a flurry of activity at the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center as we continue to recover from the loss of the North, South and Upper gyms earlier this year.
We have good news to share with you. At this time, we plan to reopen the fitness center by Aug. 19, in time for Move-In Day and ahead of the new semester. Our temporary gym structures, which will replace the functionality we lost in March, are under construction south of Norm Asbjornson Hall. We anticipate those inflatable structures will be ready for use in October.
Deconstruction of the three gyms wrapped up in June. Since then, crews have nearly completed the east wall of the fitness center, converting what was once an interior wall to an exterior wall. The next step will be adding metal sheeting to finish the exterior, and that work, as well as various other outside work, will continue into the new semester.
The lower portion of Upper Gym, which contains the climbing wall and various other workout spaces, has had a new roof installed, and crews are working to mitigate damage from water that leaked in during deconstruction. That area, including the climbing wall, will be reopened as soon as possible, but it will take a few weeks beyond Move-In Day to make those areas completely ready for use.
We decided to use this opportunity to include the pool roof in the repair schedule, given that it shares the same design as the gym roofs we lost in March. Roof bracing and scaffolding is being installed, which means that the pool will not reopen with the rest of the fitness center in August. As a result of this work, some of the showers in the east locker rooms have been relocated, as have a number of lockers. Recreational Sports and Fitness has additional locker information at http://www.montana.edu/getfit.
Looking forward, please expect announcements this fall for opportunities to become involved and provide feedback for the planning process. This is an excellent opportunity for students, staff and faculty to have a voice in planning the future of the fitness center together.
Again, I thank you for your patience and look forward to a healthy and productive fall semester.
Sincerely,
Waded Cruzado
President, Montana State University