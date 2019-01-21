UPDATE on hate speech found on African-American veteran's car in Bozeman

UPDATE-
BOZEMAN - Last week we broke this story first on our website, we received comment on it from people across the country.
Joe Murphy woke last Sunday to “Were [sic] watching you -KKK" twice on his car - once in white paint and once in red.
Murphy an Iraq war vet was confident that this was the Bozeman he knew. Murphy reported the event to the Bozeman police and the FBI took over the investigation.
The Southern Poverty Law Center does not feature the Ku Klux Klan as an active hate group in the State of Montana.
You can click hereto view a list of active groups in the state.
“It doesn’t happen frequently but anytime it happens it impacts people’s sense of safety in the community and it’s a big deal,” Police Chief Steve Crawford said.
The Bozeman Police is taking this very seriously and tracking down all leads and working with the FBI.
Whether or not this was a serious threat made by the hate group in the State of Montana or prank made by an individual it still comes with serious charges.
Whoever wrote this on the side of Murphy’s car could be facing felony charges.
If you see something like this in your neighborhood or you yourself have experienced something similar to this you're encouraged to call the police right away.