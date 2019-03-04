Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 PM MST MONDAY. * GALLATIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IS REPORTING THAT AN ICE JAM CONTINUES ON THE GALLATIN RIVER NEAR THE TOWN OF LOGAN. WATER IS BACKING UP ONTO LOGAN TRIDENT ROAD NORTHEAST OF THE BRIDGE. REMAIN VIGILANT, AS ADDITIONAL WATER RISES FROM THIS ICE JAM COULD OCCUR RAPIDLY WITH LITTLE WARNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOGAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&