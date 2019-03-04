UPDATE: Police say the woman has been found in Helena.
BELGRADE - Police are asking for help finding JoVonne Marie Justice, who hasn't been seen since Friday, March 1.
From the Belgrade Police Department:
BELGRADE, MT- The Belgrade Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult female, JoVonne Marie Justice, 42 years of age. JoVonne is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and natural blonde hair, however it is reported that she recently dyed her hair pink/purple. It has been reported that JoVonne was last seen shoveling snow outside of her 9th Street residence between the hours of 2 and 3pm on Friday, March 1, 2019. Any persons who may have seen JoVonne or have information about her whereabouts are urged to contact the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262.