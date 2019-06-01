UPDATE (Sat 3:51 PM) - Churchwell has been found safely and the MEPA advisory has been cancelled, according to Missoula P.D.
MISSOULA – Local police announced a Missing Person Endangered Advisory Saturday for a 74-year-old woman who recently went missing.
The Missoula Police Department describe Margaret Churchwell as being five foot tall, and weighing 135 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Churchwell was reportedly last seen leaving 410 East Pine Street wearing a tan sweater and dark pants walking a little white dog on a pink leash. She has shown signs of dementia, and has short-term memory issues, according to police.
If you have any information about her location, you can contact Missoula P.D. at (406) 552-6300 or call 911.