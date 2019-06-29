UPDATE Sat 11:48 PM - Landon has been found. The 13-year-old did in fact hitchhike from Montana to Spokane, according to Hilary Brady, and just made it to his grandparents house.
LIBBY – Local authorities are seeking help in finding a missing boy.
Landon Smith, also known as Logan, is 13-years-old, 5 feet 11 Inches and was last seen in tan pants, a white tank top and a black hoodie.
Landon reportedly ran away after a fight broke out while he was visiting his dad and younger brother in Libby. Officials believe Landon is hitchhiking back to Spokane, where his mom lives. As of writing, police have tried to unsuccessfully ping the boy’s location
If you see Landon or have any information on his location, you can call Cody Dewitt with the Lincoln County Sheriff at (406) 293-4112.