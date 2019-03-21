Update in Koopman case

BOZEMAN- Yesterday, Judge Brenda Gilbert heard oral arguments in a case involving the City of Bozeman and Roger Koopman.
A complaint filed in December brought the design and construction of the new Public Safety Center to a stop.
The complaint which was filed in Gallatin County District Court was passed off to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.
Chargers have been dropped by the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices who investigated and found not enough evidence to support any violations in the city’s campaign for a new law and justice center.
The bond passing with 60% of the vote allowed the city to spend $36.9 million to build a New Justice Center.
The city says that every month the building is delayed it costs taxpayers $200,000.
That bond that was passed cannot be surpassed, which means if this delay continues the city may need to search for more money to cover extra expenses or adjust the design plan.
Judge Gilbert said she would issue a written decision without delay.
There is no set time frame for when the decision will be made.
When we know more we will update you