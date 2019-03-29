The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Friday honoring the contributions of Native women across the nation.
H.Res. 173 recognizes and celebrates the heritage, culture and contributions of American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian women in the U.S across the nation’s history.
Some recognized figures in the resolution include:
- Elouise Cobell of the Blackfeet Tribe who founded the first Tribally owned national bank.
- Susan La Flesche Picotte of the Omaha Tribe, acknowledged in the field of medicine as the first Native American to earn a medical degree.
- Maria Tall Chief of the Osage Nation, the first major prima ballerina in the U.S.
Senator Steve Daines introduced the resolution on back on March 5. In a statement, he wrote:
“Native women have had a profound impact in Montana and our nation throughout history,” said Daines. “I’m glad my colleagues joined me in recognizing their contributions over the years so we can continue to honor the important role Native women have played in our state and nation.”