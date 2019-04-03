BOZEMAN- The record-holder for the longest amount of time spent in space will be speaking at MSU on Thursday about his experiences on the International Space Station.
Astronaut Scott Kelly will be talking about his year-long trip to space and share lessons on leadership.
The former military fighter pilot, test pilot and retired U.S. Navy Captain commanded the International Space Station on three expeditions and was a member of the yearlong mission to the ISS.
He set the record for the total number of days spent in space and the single longest space mission by an American.
He’ll be talking about the yearlong mission, along with his new book which displays photos from in time in space.
The event is family friendly, so bring the kids to infinity and beyond.
Blastoff is Thursday night at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The talk begins at 7:30 P.M. with doors opening at 6:45 P.M.
Tickets to see Kelly are $10 for students and $20 for members of the public.
You can get tickets here.