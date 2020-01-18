ENNIS-A 9-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash outside of Ennis on Highway 287, Thursday night.
Montana Highway Patrol says at 7:38 PM a Ford F-150 was disabled on the side of the highway after hitting two elk.
The truck had no lights on and according to MHP, the truck was partially in the road.
A semi-truck traveling northbound was unable to see the disabled truck in time and crashed into the vehicle sending it off the right side of the road.
MHP says a 9-year-old boy was killed from the impact of the crash. MHP adds, at this time it is unknown if he was inside or outside of the truck at the time of the crash.
MHP says there were no other injuries from the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.