BOZEMAN - Emergency responders successfully rescued two people after their car rolled 100 feet off Hyalite Canyon Road in subzero temperatures and deep snow.
Hyalite Fire Department says on Sunday evening, they were dispatched to the wreck. The two occupants in the rolled car were trapped due to deep snow, but not injured.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue smowmobiled into the area and safely extracted the victims, who did not need to go to the hospital.
From the press release:
Yesterday evening Hyalite Fire was dispatched by Gallatin County 911 to a motor vehicle accident on Hyalite Canyon Road. Upon arrival with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office fire crews found a single vehicle with two occupants had rolled approximately 100’ down a very steep embankment. The two occupants were trapped in the vehicle due to deep snow. Temperatures outside at the time were -5. Once crews were able to get to the vehicle they determined the occupants were not injured. One occupant had just undergone surgery and was unable to walk without the use of crutches. Due to this fact and the fact snow was waist deep in area Gallatin County Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist with the patient extraction. SAR was able to snowmobile into the area via a route that was less steep from where the vehicle left the roadway. Utilizing snowmobiles and a safe route, the occupants were safely transported to an awaiting ambulance on the roadway. Both occupants were not injured and did not require transport to the hospital. It was a great multi agency response for a fairly technical incident. All agencies worked together very well and given the weather factors everyone walked away not injured. We would like to thank search and rescue for there assistance. Montana Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.