WEST YELLOWSTONE - Two young men were rescued Monday in separate snowmobile accidents.
The Gallatin County Sheriff says in the first incident, a 20-year-old from Minnesota got stuck in a deep, narrow canyon with precarious snow on Sunday, Jan. 20. Rescuers couldn't retrieve him on Sunday night, but the man was equipped with fire, food and water, so he stayed overnight until rescuers could get back out in the morning.
Conditions were precarious but rescuers successfully found and escorted him back to West Yellowstone.
Shortly after rescuing the Minnesota man on Monday morning, dispatch received a call that a 24-year-old man from California was injured in a snowmobile wreck on the West Entrance Road. Rescuers loaded him onto a rescue sled and he was transported to a hospital for treatment of a hurt leg.
Sheriff Gootkin issued this reminder: "It is critical to prepare for an unexpected stay outdoors by carrying the proper survival gear, a reliable communication device, and a means to start a fire. Because the Minnesota man had those things, he could spend the night safely. Sometimes nature prevents even SAR from getting where it needs to go, so be prepared to wait.