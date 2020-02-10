LIVINGSTON, Mont. -- A semi-truck was involved in a fatal crash killing two people on Interstate 90 east of Livingston on Sunday. Montana Highway Patrol says this makes the 13th and 14th fatalities on a Montana highway this year.
According to MHP, they received a report around 1:18 p.m. the truck was driving westbound on I-90 between Elton and Livingston.
For reasons that are unclear, the truck veered off the left side of the highway, crashing into the divider and continuing straight into a department of transportation fence. The truck flew into the air and into an embankment on the opposite side of underpass, detaching from its framework.
A woman was ejected from the semi and was pronounced dead at the scene. A seat was also ejected with a man still in it, he died some time after.
MHP says speed is considered a factor, but road conditions, alcohol and drugs are not.
This is an ongoing investigation and the identities involved have not been released.