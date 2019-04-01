MISSOULA, Mont. - Two people have been found safe after authorities received reports that someone fell into the Clark Fork River.
It happened Monday night, with reports coming in just after 8 p.m. that a person was in the river in the area of West Broadway and Burton Street.
Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief David Wolter said when crews arrived on scene there were conflicting reports about the possibility of two people being in the river.
One man was pulled from the river and is said to be in okay condition but possibly intoxicated. The man was able to walk to the ambulance. He was taken to the hospital for observation.
Authorities search for a second person overnight, using Life Flight infrared technology to try to locate a second person in both a side channel and the main river. That search was called off around 9 p.m., and the person was located shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. We are told that person is also safe. Authorities say they aren't sure if the second person was in the river at any point.
We're told the situation is closed.