BELGRADE – Authorities say they found two hitchhikers carrying more than a pound of meth, a loaded gun and $9,000 in cash.
Luis Alberto Garcia, 39, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Eric Jasper Lebeau, 47, of Bismarck, N.D., are charged with felonies in relation to alleged drug trafficking, according to Gallatin County court documents.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper says he pulled over a pickup on Jackrabbit Lane on May 31 because two men were riding in the open bed of the pickup, even though the front passenger seat was empty. The driver told the trooper that she was giving the men a ride from the Town Pump in Four Corners to the Quality Inn in Belgrade.
The trooper said Garcia and Lebeau gave conflicting stories about where they came from and where they were headed, and a background check showed multiple previous drug charges for the pair. Troopers also determined that Garcia and Leabeau were suspects in a hit-and-run crash in Yellowstone Park from the night of May 30.
After executing a search warrant on Garcia and Lebeau’s backpacks, officers allegedly found 1.16 pounds of methamphetamine, $9,000 in $100 bills, and a loaded revolver.
The two were arrested on May 31.
Court records say their charges include possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person, and use of property subject to criminal forfeiture.