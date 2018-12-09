Two killed in head on crash near Bridger Bowl

Two were killed in a head on collision near Bridger bowl last night
According to Montana highway patrol the crash happened near Flaming Arrow Road on Highway 86.
The driver heading southbound crossed into the northbound lane and hit the other vehicle head on.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor for the driver of the southbound vehicle.
That driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The northbound driver was wearing a seatbelt
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
We will update you with more information as it becomes available.