THREE FORKS- Two dogs, seven legs and one tail of survival that spanned the course of five days.
Two dogs beat the odds and made it home in a real-life homeward bound story.
One three forks family is hugging their dogs just a little tighter after five days without their beloved pups, Hans and Jager the dogs went out for their morning bathroom break and never came back.
But the story of Hans and Jager actually starts back in January.
The Merkel family lives on open farmland in Montana, one morning in January the two hunting dogs never return home for breakfast.
Keli Merkel’s husband went on a search for the pups in the -6° weather only to find Jager watching over Hans who had gotten his leg stuck in a coyote trap.
Hans lost his leg, he’s still a very happy puppy, he’s just now what Keli calls a tripod.
When they got out this time Merkel's mind immediately went to thinking they were hurt.
Merkel's posted in multiple groups on Facebook gaining national attention from people trying to help them find their two dogs.
She was worried and just wanted them home.
“They are priceless to us, I mean what do you want, here is the keys to my truck take it, I just want my babies back,” Merkel said.
Merkel read online that if the pups had not been found in 6 weeks they probably were not coming home.
Five days in- hope was gone, Merkel was sick inside.
“We had lost hope in our hearts,” Merkel said.
Merkel said she cried herself to sleep, heartbroken and devastated.
But everything was just about to change.
“Literally at 5:30 a.m. still pitch black outside, Ryan (Keli’s husband) comes running out of the bedroom and says barking, I said what, he said I hear barking,” Keli said.
After five days, giving up hope and fearing for the worst the dogs came running back into their arms.
In a real-life homeward bound story, Hans and Jager beat the elements, hunger and being lost out in the Montana wilderness to make it back where they belong.
They were safe without a scratch on them, a little thinner than when they left and extremely tired.
Merkel and her family live on a farm with wide open land, they’ve invested in a new set of wireless collars for them.
They are over the moon with joy that their beloved dogs are home
Merkel was offing a reward for their safe return because they just walked home she donated that money to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.