MANHATTAN, Mont. - Two people died in a Christmas Eve wreck on Interstate 90 involving two passenger vehicles and a semi.
The Montana Highway Patrol says a Mercury Marquis traveling westbound lost control and slid into the eastbound lanes and hit a semi truck in the passing lane.
The semi jack-knifed and hit a Ford Edge.
Troopers say both passengers in the Mercury were ejected and died on the scene.
The semi slid off the road and into a creek, but the driver was not injured. The four occupants of the Ford Edge were also unhurt.
Troopers say icy roads and speed are probably factors in the wreck.
The crash happened around 11 PM and emergency responders arrived around 3:30 AM on Christmas Day, troopers said. It's unclear what caused the delay in response time.