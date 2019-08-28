BOZEMAN- Two climbers recounted what it was like to see another climber fall to his death on Montana's tallest peak over the weekend.
Last week, Grant Brinkman and Phil Corah, left Bozeman and headed to the Beartooths with the goal of summiting Granite Peak on Saturday. It's a long hike and a challenging climb to reach the top of the 12,808-foot-elevation peak.
“This was the second time that we’ve tried to climb Granite Peak,” Corah said. “The first time was four years ago and I was extremely excited and ready to try something really extreme, and it wasn’t until the incident that it really changed everything.”
They weren't far from the summit when they saw a nearby free climber with his son also about to reach the peak. They watched in horror as the man, identified as a 65-year-old from Minnesota, lost his grip and fell to his death.
Reports say the man was an experienced free climber.
“I just heard some noise, I looked up and the father fell off and landed five or 10 feet in front of me, and then hit kind of a slanted slab and then shot off a 200-foot cliff right in front of me,” Brinkman said.
The two quickly tried to help, and Corah performed CPR while someone rushed to get cell service to call 911.
After the experience, Brinkman and Corah say they want to spread the word that you should always be prepared with extra safety gear and ropes.
Brinkman and Corah say the climb itself is more dangerous than what some reports on the internet indicate, and they wouldn't recommend anyone attempt it without rope.
“It’s not what the internet says,” Corah added, “it may be subjective from other hikers experience…it may be easy for them but it’s not easy for everybody.”
They want everyone regardless of the trail or mountain they’re climbing to know their skill level and be prepared with ropes and the proper safety equipment.
“My real hope is that people have the courage to turn back when it’s time to turn back.” Brinkman said. “That’s probably the best takeaway from all this.”
Right now they are still coming to terms with what they saw, they both feel lucky to be going home.
But they can’t stress enough, If you feel uncomfortable stop the climb, be armed with knowledge and always be harnessed and roped in with a belay system.
Find more information about proper hiking climbing gear here.