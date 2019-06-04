BOZEMAN - The city of Bozeman is coming into the national spotlight with an upcoming feature on the C-SPAN Cities Tour series.

The program highlights the unique history of towns throughout the United States, and this week it's Bozeman's turn.

A team from D.C.-based political news network C-SPAN lives on the road for the Cities Tour project, criss-crossing the country to tell the stories of American communities.

In Bozeman, that means visiting local landmarks like the Museum of the Rockies and interviewing local authors and historians.

The goal is to bring viewers from across the country the unique bits of American history from the places that they might not be able to otherwise. But it doubles as a chance for the communities themselves to get their own stories out into the world.

"Every city has a story to tell," says Cities Tour Coordinating Producer Debbie Lamb. "And so Bozeman is going to be able to tell its own story, and I think that's the best part of it."

The Bozeman special will air August 17-18, 2019 on C-SPAN, Book TV (C-SPAN 2), and American History TV (C-SPAN 3). Missoula's feature, filmed in early May, will air July 6-7, 2019.