TSA reminding Montana residents to upgrade to REAL ID before October 2020

MISSOULA- At Glacier International Airport, the TSA is reminding Montana residents about a change happening next fall. If your license doesn't have the REAL ID white star marking in Oct. 2020, you might not be allowed on your flight.
The REAL ID Act passed in 2005, making it mandatory in 2020 for Montanans as well as residents in 39 other states to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board a commercial flight.
TSA administrators say this is to be sure that travelers are who they say they are.
"You need to verify your social security number, you need to give proof of residence that you live in the state of Montana. So it just requires more documentation in order to get that enhanced identification, because behind the Real ID act, we want to make sure you are who you say you are,” said TSA Public Affairs Manager, Lori Dankers.
The only visible difference between the REAL ID and a standard driver’s license will be the gold circle with a white star at the top, making it easier for TSA officers to recognize the upgraded licenses.
State residents have until October 1st, 2020 to get a new license before getting denied to travel. Travelers without a REAL ID compliant driver's license will need a U.S. Passport to board a commercial flight.
For more questions regarding the REAL ID, and how to get one, click here.