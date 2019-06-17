BOZEMAN- The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport hosts a TSA PreCheck enrollment starting June 17 through June 28.
The temporary TSA Precheck enrollment center will be open weekdays and will be located on the second floor of the airport.
TSA Precheck allows you to keep your shoes and belt on during screening, travelers can also leave their laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone and travel-size liquids in their carry-on luggage.
The enrollment fee is $85, which covers a five-year period.