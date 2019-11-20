BOZEMAN - Several agencies responded Tuesday night when a truck crashed into a home.
The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Hyalite Fire Department said a pickup truck left the road, crashed through a fence and hit a two-story home in the Falcon Hollow Subdivision.
The truck crashed into the home's natural gas meter, causing a natural gas leak.
The impact caused significant damage the garage area of the home and damaged a vehicle inside the garage as well.
Hyalite Fire said the truck left the scene of the accident but was located soon after.
People were inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.