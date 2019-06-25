BOZEMAN - A nasty problem is piling up around Hyalite Reservoir: trash thrown into septic tanks is slowing waste removal and risking the closure of the outhouses altogether. Now, a local nonprofit is warning visitors that if it’s not stopped, there could be major consequences for the city.
There are signs at all of the outhouses around Hyalite Reservoir: “Pack it in, pack it out. Please, pack out all trash.” But it’s not stopping visitors from treating the toilets like their own personal trashcans.
“I really don’t know about how many pounds of trash are going into the septic tanks,” says nonprofit Friends of Hyalite board member, Peter Bennett. “I just know that it’s a lot. They’ve had to actually shut down a couple [outhouses] in the past because they couldn’t find someone to come and pump them out.”
Friends of Hyalite supports the Forest Service in caring and paying for Hyalite Reservoir and the canyon leading up to it.
The tanks can't be pumped with trash in them, which means each piece of litter in the pit needs to be picked out before the job can get done.
"It's not very pleasant, it's gotta be a really nasty job to do," says Bennett.
But a nasty job isn't the worst thing that could happen if the problem continues.
Hyalite provides around 85% of Bozeman's water, and the land around the reservoir makes an impact on the water.
As Bennett explains it: "If they keep putting the trash in the outhouses, the Forest Service would shut down the outhouses, and then people would have to go to the bathroom somewhere out in the woods."
Bennett says that's the biggest problem, because if visitors started relieving themselves in the area around the reservoir, "that's eventually going to seep into the water supply for Bozeman and that's going to be a real problem for the city."
The obvious solution is to add more trashcans to the reservoir, since there aren't many around it.
But that's no accident; in fact, it's an investment in one of the Forest Service's biggest rules.
"If the Forest Service puts out a lot of trashcans, then people will start just dumping their trash in there," says Bennett. "That's the policy of the Forest Service is, 'If you bring trash into the forest, then you are responsible for packing it out.' If the people don't do that, then the Forest Service becomes a trash company."
Friends of Hyalite is raising money to relocate a failing outhouse and help pay for trash removal from the septic tanks around Hyalite. If you'd like to help their mission, you can learn more and donate on their website.