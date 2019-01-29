BOZEMAN - Officials say coal cars derailed on Bozeman Pass Tuesday afternoon.
Gallatin County Emergency Management says the train derailed east of the Trail Creek Exit on Interstate 90.
The road is open and Montana Rail Link workers are clearing the wreck and cleaning up the spilled coal.
The county says it's not an environmental concern.
Montana Rail Link sent the following statement via email:
At approximately 12:50 PM, a loaded coal train headed west derailed an estimated 40 cars east of Bozeman. There were no injuries to the crew and the train was not carrying hazardous materials. MRL is continuing to mobilize crews and equipment to assess and cleanup the incident. There is currently no estimated time for reopening the track. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
(Photos courtesy Gallatin County)