Trail closure for popular Bozeman trail

BOZEMAN- A box culvert will be installed underneath Highway 86 to allow safe travel of hikers between the M trailhead and Drinking Horse Trailhead.
Drinking Horse Trail and the parking lot will be closed for the installation of the culvert, July 8- 23.
The M trail will remain open but due to parking constraints, hikers are encouraged to seek other options as well.
The Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department posted to its Facebook page that the area is rich with beautiful trails and while Drinking Horse Trail may be closed for a period of time there are other options.
There is a map, here, of other trails that can be used.