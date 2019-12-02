Traffic down to one lane near exit 305 outside of Bozeman
BOZEMAN- Dangerous road conditions right now across the area. At last report I-90 in both directions were down to one lane.
 
Crews are working to remove a car from a ditch just outside the 305 exit in Bozeman. 
 
Tow trucks appeared to be on scene at 7:20 a.m.
 
Black ice has been reported on area roadways, drivers are advised to use extreme caution this morning on your commute.

