BOZEMAN - Crews are working to fix a water main break on the 300-400 block of West Harrison.
Expect water service to be off in the area until 5 PM on Monday, June 3.
An update from the city says: "Water crews are on site of a water main break along the 300-400 block of West Harrison St and South 3rd (West Harrison to Cleveland.) 🚧 Drivers please be aware that a pre-planned closure on the 400 block of West Harrison remains in effect."
💧Water main break!💧 City of Bozeman Water crews are on site of a water main break along the 300-400 block of West Harrison St and South 3rd (West Harrison to Cleveland.)— Bozeman Alert (@BozemanAlert) June 3, 2019
🚧 Drivers please be aware that a pre-planned closure on the 400 block of West Harrison remains in effect.