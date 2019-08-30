TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 191 construction to pause on Labor Day

BIG SKY- If you are headed to Big Sky over the weekend you will be seeing some traffic delays, The Montana Department of Transportation says drivers in the Bozeman area should plan for additional travel time over the Labor Day weekend.
There are still construction projects are ongoing on the way to Big Sky, but, crews will not be working Monday, September 2 to ease congestion for holiday traffic.
Crews are working on Gallatin Guardrail on Highway 191, This 11.2-mile project is located on U.S. Highway 191 in the Gallatin Canyon area, the project begins near the turnoff to Moose Creek campground and ends near the Hellroaring Trailhead.
The Montana Department of Transportation says the project will address a safety shortfall, crews will work on the stabilization in 17 locations of guardrail to ensure if the guardrail is hit, the ground will supporting the rail can sustain impact and keep cars on the road.
Right now MDT says the project will not be complete until November.