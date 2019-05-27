TRAFFIC ALERT- Main Street in Bozeman closed

BOZEMAN- In Downtown Bozeman, Main Street, will be closed for the Memorial Day Parade.

Expect detours starting around 8:30 a.m. on May, 27, 2019. 

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Bozeman.

