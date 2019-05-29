Peach is closed from Rouse to Perkins Place starting May 29.
TRAFFIC- Streets cloesd in Bozeman
BOZEMAN- N. 14th is closed to traffic from Oak to Juniper.
This is starting Wednesday, May 29.
Looking like it should last until Thursday, May 30.
--
This is for gas main work.
This closure should last about 3 weeks.
--
Highland Boulevard is closed from Main to Curtiss for construction and road improvements.
Northbound traffic will be rerouted onto Ellis Street, southbound traffic will be rerouted onto Haggerty Lane.
This should last until August 1.
