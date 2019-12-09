BOZEMAN- This year in the Bozeman area, our Toys for Tots drive showcased the entire community coming together, from Manhattan to Livingston and everywhere in between a difference was made.
Our community collected six boxes of toys at the drive, which is approximately 35 to 40 toys per box, we also took in two new bikes and raised $3,750 in cash.
In the Bozeman area last year, 800 kids received toys from Toys for Tots.
Every year that needs grows and we are so grateful to the community who came together to support kids in the area.