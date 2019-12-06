Toys for Tots Bozeman drive taking place today at First Security Bank

BOZEMAN- Here in Bozeman we are spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear with our annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive.
There’s room for everyone on the Nice List, so stop by the First Security Bank at 208 East Main Street today, our Bozeman crew is going to be taking donations from you, to be able to provide a Christmas for kids across the area regardless of what their financial situation is.
We’re collecting, new unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots, for ages 0-teen, we also will be taking cash donations for Toys for Tots.
The most difficult ages to fulfill are typically teen and infant.
This afternoon the big man himself will be stopping by, Santa is coming to the First Security Bank in Bozeman to celebrate.
He’ll be stopping by at 1 p.m. you can even have your photo taken with him.
So if your day planner looks something like this, make snow angels for two hours, go ice skating, eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie Dough as fast as we can, you should finish with stopping by the First Security Bank and make a child's Christmas dreams come true.
The Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.