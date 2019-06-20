Touch a Truck event for kids in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN- Bozeman Parks and Recreation is hosting a Touch a Truck event for kids to become comfortable around law-enforcement.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue posted to their Facebook page about the event.
You and the family can stop by the County Fairgrounds on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Search and Rescue added to their post that there will be plenty of other trucks as well.
You can check out all the truck and other equipment used to keep the area safe!
