Top Chef-style event in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Students from Montana State University are hitting the kitchen tonight to feed the people of Bozeman.
The group of students participated in a Top Chef-style event on campus, they were given recipes at random and the secret ingredient to incorporate into the dish.
The secret ingredient they had to use was jicama.
After friendly competition among students, a winner was selected, that winter now gets to prepare their food at Fork and Spoon in downtown Bozeman.
Students are excited for the opportunity to cook their dishes and a real kitchen.
“Honestly I’m going to be really proud,” Emma Brurke MSU Student said, “It’s going to be amazing, I’ve never had an experience like this before”
The goal of Fork and Spoon is to give community members food regardless of what they can pay.
“To see people from all backgrounds in our community to be able to taste food that we designed is going to be really awesome,” Brurke said.
So an event like this is going to give people who cannot normally afford the dishes the students made an opportunity to try something different
There is a set price for the meal, you can either pay what you can afford, pay the set price or, pay it forward.
The menu for the event looks like this,
-Seoul food guest chef dinner menu
-Pickled cucumber & carrot salad
-Korean BBQ meatballs with kimchi
-Bibimbap
Fork & Spoon is located at 302 N. 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT, dinner will be served on Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.