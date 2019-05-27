Today is a chance to remember lost friends and salute the brave

BOZEMAN- Memorial day is a chance to remember fallen soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country.
Today in Bozeman the city and the American Legion are celebrating with a parade.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., Main Street will be filled with people celebrating the sacrifice that our service men and women made for this country.
The American Legion is hosting events all day today-
- Breakfast at the Legion club starting at 7 a.m.
- The parade down main street at 9:30 a.m.
- Memorial service at sunset hills cemetery at 11 a.m.
Len Albright the Commander of The American Legion and a U.S. Air Force veteran in Bozeman is asking for a favor from the people across the treasure state celebrating today.
“Just take a little bit that time to honor our veterans and what they did for you and for all of us, actually and then go out and have a good time,” Albright said.
This year ‘s grand marshal will be Montana Goldstar families
Albright says it really makes veterans feel good on a day like today to see the community out in full force.
“It is so awesome all these children and their parents are on the sidewalk with their little flags and they’re smiling and waving, oh it’s awesome, it makes you feel good, it makes you feel proud that you’re in America,” Albright said.
Albright and other veterans getting ready for events say this is a chance to remember lost friends and salute the brave.