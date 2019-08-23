Time to bring the "Bobcat Buzz," and welcome the cats back to Bozeman with the 10th annual Catwalk

BOZEMAN- Its cat walk time, for the last 10 years the Bobcats have been taking to the streets to celebrate their return to campus.
If you are a fan you are encouraged to come, get down with the cats.
Downtown starting at 11 a.m. Friday August 23, the streets will be full of blue and gold.
The walk will bring all the “Bobcats Buzz” to the city, students will go from businesses to businesses and along the way they will play the fight song.
Bobcat gear along with treats for the kids will be handed out.
The walk starts at 11 a.m. At First Interstate Bank, it will move east down the south side of main street and walkers will make a 30-minute stop at Soroptimist Park to get autographs from Bobcat athletes.
Stops along the way include-
- First Interstate Bank
- Chalet Sports
- Wild Joes Coffee
- Ace
- U.S Bank
- First Security Bank
- Soroptimist Park
- Rocking R Bar
- Schnees
- Heyday
- Cannery
- Wells Fargo
The downtown walk will end at Wells Fargo Bank, located at Grand Avenue and Main Street, at 1 p.m.
This event is for all Bobcat fans not just students.
You can learn more here.