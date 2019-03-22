DALLAS- 3-time U.S. Olympian Todd Eldredge heard about the Bobcat Hockey teams trip to nationals and hooked the team with a trip to see an NHL hockey pratice.
The Bobcats were invited to the Dallas Stars practice rink to watch a closed practice on Friday.
“It was great to see the Stars practice,” Nicole Yost who is traveling with the team said, “it was nice to see them [bobcat hockey] taking in the whole experience & getting in a good mindset for their game.”
Eldredge is a 3-time Olympic figure skater, a 6-time U.S. National Champion and a 6-time World Medalist and now it looks like a Bobcat hockey fan.
Bobcat hockey is on the ice now and we are waiting for updates.
You can watch live here
FIRST GAME UPDATE-
Bobcats lose first game to Aquinas
6-0
The team still has two more games.
They will play Penn State, Saturday at 10 A.M.