Thursday blood drive in Bozeman to support America’s law enforcement officers

BOZEMAN- Thursday in Bozeman at the Gallatin County Detention Center, you can show your support to America’s law enforcement officers by donating blood.
This blood drive is going on during the nationwide Blue Blood Drive event that supports law enforcement officers.
Concerns of Police Survivors [C.O.P.S.] is partnering with the American Red Cross, they will be holding the blood drive at the Detention Center.
You can call 877-258-4825 to schedule a time, or walk-in when you have free time and you can RSVP to the event here.