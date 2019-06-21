BOZEMAN - A Three Forks man is charged with incest and failing to register as a sex offender.
Court documents say Donald Lopez Garza, 40, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two young girls for several years. Their mother also suspects that Garcia used Ambien in an attempt to drug one of the victims.
The mother and girls came forward and reported Garza last year. After an investigation, he was arrested on June 20.
Arresting officers say he is a registered sex offender due to a prior conviction, and was not living at his registered address as required by law.
He's expected to make an initial court appearance Friday.