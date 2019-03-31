Libby Loggers Baseball is offering a $500 reward after vandalism at the Legion Field concession stand resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.
According to a Facebook post by Libby Loggers Baseball, the incident appeared to have happened overnight on Saturday, March 30th. As a result of the vandalism, the organization will have to replace a popcorn machine, potentially an ice machine, shirts, hats, supplies, tools and they could potentially add a security system.
The post says cleanup has already begun, but the organization is looking for help in finding the persons responsible. A $500 reward is being offered for information that directly leads to conviction of a culprit.
If you have any information or leads, you're asked to contact the Libby Police Department.
To donate to the organization, check out their GoFundMe page here.
We are heartbroken, saddened, and admittedly angry.
This is our concession stand at the Legion ball field that also doubles as the training center for the Libby Volunteer Fire Department. This happened sometime overnight on Saturday, March 30th. It is really sickening that people would do something like this, but unfortunately it happens more than you would like to know. On top of it all, it looks like they also tried to start a pile of t shirts on fire in what seemed like an attempt to burn the building down.
While this incident is by for the worst, leaving thousands of dollars in damage, cleanup has already begun and we will continue on! With that being said, we are asking for your help in finding who did this. We are offering a $500 reward for information that directly leads us to the conviction of the culprit.
Please share this post and if if you have any leads, please contact the Libby Police Department.
EDIT: While it wasn’t our initial inspiration for positing this and the communities of Libby and Troy are already very supportive of our program, we have had a few people ask about making donations.
We are extremely proud of our program and our ability to leverage Lee Gehring Field to bring hundreds of people (and their money) into our community throughout the summer. We host a 6 team Wood Bat Tournament in May and an 8-10 team tournament over Logger Days in June. On top of that, we are hosting the 2019 Western A District Tournament this July.
We have some improvement projects in line for this summer to prepare for the big year ahead and this will certainly not stop us. In the long run, the good will of Logger Nation will prevail. As a direct result of this event, we will have to replace our popcorn machine, potentially our ice machine, shirts and hats, almost countless other supplies and tools, and potentially we can install a security system. Again, we thank the communities of Libby and Troy for their already amazing support of our program. With that being said, if you would like to make a donation to our 501(c)3 organization to help us recover from this (or to install security cameras) you can do so using the information below. Or if you would rather, show your support by making it out to a ballgame and buying a Logger Dog! Non-profit donation receipts available upon request.
https://www.gofundme.com/libbyloggersbaseball&rcid=r01-1554…
By Mail: Libby Loggers Baseball PO Box 1528 Libby, MT 59923
Drop off: Libby High School / Fjelstad Accounting / Foss Chiropractic
PayPal or Venmo can be arranged via private message if you would prefer that method.