MANHATTAN- Saturday was the annual Potato Festival in Manhattan and about 5,000 people flocked to railroad park for the events.
The festival and parade have been a staple in the Manhattan community, for almost 40 years. This year, there was 60 floats in the parade and there was no shortage of free candy for the kids.
President of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Paul Jones says the turnout always depends on the weather but he says there were roughly 150 vendors at the festival. Jones said, "We have a lot of agricultural people around town, either potatoes, wheat, cows you name it. they grow it out here and it's this time of year we're able to celebrate that and show off what the town has."
The day began with a 5K run and the annual Fireman's Breakfast for the community. The festival also helps to raise awareness for local nonprofits. Jones said, "There are quite a few nonprofit organizations that have booths that we do help provide and some of the garbage pick up we give nonprofits the ability to earn some money by picking that up."
One nonprofit with a booth was Tiny Tails K-9 Rescue in Manhattan, which gives dogs a second chance at life. The group had a stand with dozens of items for sale and the proceeds will go to help pay for a new incubator at the shelter.
Director of Tiny Tails Diana Stafford said, "We've got in the last year over 50 newborns and an incubator helps us help them regulate their body temperature so that they have a better chance of survival."
Stafford says she appreciates the support of the Manhattan community over the past twenty years. After an incubator, the nonprofit plans to buy a microscope to help with in-house exams for the dogs.
If you would like to donate to Tiny Tails, click here.