This weekend in Bozeman you can get a free Halloween costume

BOZEMAN- Spooky season is upon us, and in Bozeman, you can save some big bucks on a spooky Halloween costume for your kids.
It’s no secret that shopping for a Halloween costume is expensive and every year the costumes seem to get more extravagant and that price just keeps going up.
So if you stop by the Gallatin Valley Mall this weekend, an event coming up will let you take home a new costume for the price of an old used one.
If you have multiple kids at home the cost of a Halloween costume is just multiplied by the number of children, but what’s great about this event is you can also donate costumes for a child in need.
“I think it’s awesome because it’s a way for some people to give back to the community as some people have who have less and can’t get a new costume for Halloween,” Dakota Dallman a local Halloween Enthusiast said.
The average cost of a new Halloween costume is $45 a kid, on average Americans spend $2.8 billion on Halloween costumes.
So hopefully this saves some room in the wallet for a couple more bags of candy.
“The parents probably are not as huge fans of it as their kids are all hooped up on sugar for a month but the kids think that it’s awesome,” Dallman said.
The costume swap will be going down at the Gallatin Valley Mall, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Joann Court.
If you have a donation you can bring those to the mall office and they will be redistributed to a child who can’t afford one.
You can find out more information about the swap here.