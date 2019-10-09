BOZEMAN- An annual chili cook-off will benefit a young boy diagnosed with a rare genetic disease.
The third annual chili cook-off will take place Friday evening at the Bozeman Eagles Club to raise money for Project Alive and Rowan Musick.
Rowan is a 5-year-old boy was diagnosed with Hunter Syndrome, also known as Mucopolysacchiridoses II. Funds will help the family as they seek treatment.
Rowan's family describe him as a vibrant and "feisty" boy who is handling his treatments with bravery.
Hunter Syndrome is a rare genetic illness that impacts the body's metabolism, damaging cells and causing pain, according to his family. There are treatments but no known cures.
The Oct. 11 chili cook-off includes a silent auction, prizes, and of course several different types of chili.
You can RSVP by clicking here, and make a donation here.