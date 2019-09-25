Things to keep in your car this winter to be prepared for snowy weather

BOZEMAN- With winter weather in the forecast we have some hacks to be aware of before you put your car in drive.
Firestone Complete Auto Care recommends drivers keep 10 items inside of their car to be prepared for winter driving.
- Portable Phone Charger/Battery
- Ice Scraper
- Shovel
- Bag of Sand or Kitty Litter
- Hazard Triangles or LED Flashers
- Flashlight
- Blankets & Extra Cold-Weather Clothes
- Snacks & Water
- First Aid Kit
- Jumper Cables
There are some things drivers should know about before driving once again in the snow. These hacks will be helpful for driving in snow:
- Drive slow and give yourself extra time getting to your destination.
- Don’t tailgate or follow to close to plow trucks or sanders.
- Move over for accidents and for first responders.
- Brush all the snow off your car before driving.
- Have an emergency flashlight, blankets, food and water in your car In case you get stuck.
- Increase your follow distance
- If you don’t have to go out stay home.
You can always take the Montana Weather Authority app with you on the go and track conditions around the entire state and the pass. You can download that here.