The Vice President heads to Yellowstone to talk park infrastructure

WEST YELLOWSTONE- Vice President Mike Pence will land at the West Yellow Airport at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Vice President and Second Lady will be touring Yellowstone with the Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
The Vice President plans to deliver remarks to National Park Service on the administration’s support to rebuild National Park infrastructure.
Park officials say the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center and Upper Geyser Basin will be closed to public access between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. while Pence tours the area.
