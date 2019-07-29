The three-step emergency planning checklist Gallatin County Emergency Management is asking you to follow

BOZEMAN- After a 4.0 earthquake shook the Bozeman area, Gallatin County Emergency Management is working to arm people with the information needed to be ready at a moment’s notice.
It's as easy as one, two, three.
Gallatin County Emergency Management’s three-step planning checklist could make the difference if an evacuation order is made.
They say,
1. Be self-sufficient
You may not be able to leave your home so you’ll need to self-sufficient, so extra water on hand, food and first aid kits.
All of this can all be kept in a closet that’s easy to get to, you also don’t forget about dog food, you’ll want at least 3 days of supplies.
2. Create a list
Now if being homebound isn’t a problem and an evacuation order is made having a list of the critical items you would take such as IDs and important documents along with keeping them in a spot to get at well help in fast movement.
3. Know the plan
Last, you’ll want to make a get out of the house plan and go over that with your family along with identifying a relocation spot outside of your neighborhood where you will go and or meet.
Gallatin County Emergency Management is asking everyone to sign up to receive critical emergency information directly from emergency officials by registering in the community notification system.
You can click here to sign up.