The third annual Bozeman Firehouse 5K to take place Friday
BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Firefighters will be hosting their third annual Firehouse 5K charity run.
All proceeds raised from the run will support our Benevolent Fund. The Benevolent Fund is a public safety, disaster preparedness, and, relief nonprofit.
The racecourse wraps around the Gallatin County Regional Park on Bozeman's west side.
The race will start and finish in front of Bozeman Fire Station #3.
Schnees will award prizes to the overall top 3 men and women finishers.
Following the race, the "Fire in the Park" open house will take place at Bozeman Fire Station #3 with free food and tours of the station.
