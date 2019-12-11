The Salvation Army in Bozeman reports low donation levels which could have long term effect

BOZEMAN- The Salvation Army in Bozeman is financially behind on donations for this year's Christmas gift boxes.
Every year the Salvation Army donates Christmas boxes to families in need, those boxes contain a full Christmas meal and gifts for the family.
This year the Salvation Army is estimating that they will help 200 families with the Christmas boxes.
Donations of gifts are coming from the Angel Tree that's up at the mall, right now volunteers and organizers with the Salvation Army are concerned with the lack of donations they are receiving from Angel Tree.
If donations and financial expectations are not met it could be difficult for the organization in 2020.
Lt. Rick Larson from the Bozeman Salvation Army explained the group is $14,000 behind from last year in donations from kettles at this time.
Kettles are the red buckets that are usually outside department and grocery stores during the winter months, where you drop your spare change.
Larson went on to say that if more cash and donations do not come in they will have to subtract from next year's programming.
The Salvation Army helps people pay rent, do their laundry and have warm meals.
If you’d like to make a donation to a child in need or a family, you can stop by the Angel Tree at the Gallatin Valley Mall and return your donation to the downtown Salvation Army location in Bozeman.